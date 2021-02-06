Aakashvani Sangeet Sammelan to be named for Bhimsen Joshi

Pune, Feb 6 (PTI)The prestigious Aakashvani musicfestival will be named after legendary classical vocalist lateBhimsen Joshi, it was announced on Saturday.

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting PrakashJavadekar made the announcement at a ''Pandit Bhimsen Joshicentenary commemoration function'' here, an official releasesaid.

The musical festival will now be known as Bharat RatnaPandit Bhimsen Joshi Aakashvani Sangeet Sammelan, he said.

Javadekar also said that Doordarshan and All IndiaRadio have made available Joshi's recordings on YouTube.

Bhimsen Joshi (1922- 2011) was awarded the BharatRatna in 2009.

