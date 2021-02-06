Left Menu

Aakashvani Sangeet Sammelan to be named for Bhimsen Joshi

PTI | Pune | Updated: 06-02-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 21:30 IST
Aakashvani Sangeet Sammelan to be named for Bhimsen Joshi

Pune, Feb 6 (PTI)The prestigious Aakashvani musicfestival will be named after legendary classical vocalist lateBhimsen Joshi, it was announced on Saturday.

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting PrakashJavadekar made the announcement at a ''Pandit Bhimsen Joshicentenary commemoration function'' here, an official releasesaid.

The musical festival will now be known as Bharat RatnaPandit Bhimsen Joshi Aakashvani Sangeet Sammelan, he said.

Javadekar also said that Doordarshan and All IndiaRadio have made available Joshi's recordings on YouTube.

Bhimsen Joshi (1922- 2011) was awarded the BharatRatna in 2009.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Akashvani Music Festival named after Pandit Bhimsen Joshi

The prestigious Akashvani Music Festival has been renamed after Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced Saturday.He made this announcement at a Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Centenary Comm...
