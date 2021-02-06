Left Menu

Akashvani Music Festival named after Pandit Bhimsen Joshi

The prestigious Akashvani Music Festival has been renamed after Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced Saturday.He made this announcement at a Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Centenary Commemorative function organised in Pune on Saturday, a statement from the Ministry of Culture said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 21:37 IST
Akashvani Music Festival named after Pandit Bhimsen Joshi
He made this announcement at a Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Centenary Commemorative function organised in Pune on Saturday, a statement from the Ministry of Culture said. Image Credit: Twitter(@NCAA_PMU)

The prestigious Akashvani Music Festival has been renamed after Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced Saturday.

He made this announcement at a Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Centenary Commemorative function organised in Pune on Saturday, a statement from the Ministry of Culture said. The All India Radio, besides its regular music broadcasts, has endeared itself to its classical music listeners by organising the Akashvani Sangeet Sammelan in which prominent artists from across the country perform, it said.

Speaking on the occasion, Javadekar said, ''Doordarshan and All India Radio have opened the doors of the huge musical treasure of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi to the general public. These recordings are now available on YouTube and the Ministry of I&B is making efforts to reach them to a larger audience across the country. ''Music has many forms and it has the power to motivate us. Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal could function for 67 years without break because of the blessings of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi. Pandit ji was dear to one and all. The way he performed for shows in foreign countries similarly he performed for people of all the strata of life,'' Javadekar said on this occasion. Pandit Bhimsen Joshi has conferred the Bharat Ratna award in 2009. Senior leaders Sharad Pawar and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe were also present on this occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gold worth Rs 90 lakh snatched from jewellery shop staffer in Bihar

Gold worth Rs 90 lakhwas snatched from a jewellery shop staffer in BiharsBhagalpur district on Saturday, police said.Four unidentified persons riding on two motorcyclessnatched a bag containing 1.85 kg gold from the man when hewas going to ...

'Exercise caution' when commenting on farmers' protest: Sharad Pawar to Sachin Tendulkar

Days after Sachin Tendulkar made comments in the wake remarks of some celebrities on the protest by farmers, Nationalist Congress Party NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday asked the former Indian skipper Sachin Tendulkar to exercise caution ...

American soldiers reach Rajasthan for joint Indo-US military exercise on Pak border: Def official

A contingent American soldiers have reached Rajasthan to take part in a fortnight-long Indo-US joint military exercise along the Pakistan border, starting Monday, a defence official said. The contingent of 270 US soldiers reached Suratgarh ...

Farmers hold protest against BJP leaders over agri laws in Hoshiarpur

A group of farmers on Saturday shouted slogans against the BJP outside a venue where party leaders, including Union Minister Som Parkash, had come for a public meeting in the wake of the upcoming municipal polls.Activists of various farmers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021