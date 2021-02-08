Left Menu

NFL-The Weeknd brings bright lights, bandaged dancers to Super Bowl

Canadian pop singer The Weeknd lit up a pandemic-restricted Super Bowl on Sunday with an upbeat performance of hits in front of a brightly lit cityscape evoking the theme of his newest album, "After Hours." During halftime at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, the 30-year-old performer stepped out of a shiny convertible perched high above the stage amid neon signs reminiscent of the Las Vegas Strip at night.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 08:43 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 08:43 IST
NFL-The Weeknd brings bright lights, bandaged dancers to Super Bowl

Canadian pop singer The Weeknd lit up a pandemic-restricted Super Bowl on Sunday with an upbeat performance of hits in front of a brightly lit cityscape evoking the theme of his newest album, "After Hours."

During halftime at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, the 30-year-old performer stepped out of a shiny convertible perched high above the stage amid neon signs reminiscent of the Las Vegas Strip at night. Dressed in a red blazer covered in sequins, black pants and black-and-white wingtip shoes, The Weeknd opened on stage with the song "Starboy" in front of a choir in white robes and masks with lit-up eyes, followed by "The Hills."

For "Can't Feel My Face," he slipped into a gold-mirrored maze and dodged similarly dressed dancers wearing the full-face bandages the singer himself had worn in recent public appearances as part of his performance art. After other hits including "Earned It" and "Save Your Tears," The Weeknd concluded the 13-minute show with his smash single "Blinding Lights," a song that references "Sin City," a nickname for Las Vegas. He performed the song on the field amid rows of his bandaged dancers.

The Weeknd, who began his recording career in 2010 and has won three Grammy Awards, has announced a global tour in 2022. His real name is Abel Tesfaye. The Super Bowl is considered the music industry's premiere showcase and has featured top performers including Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Prince and the Rolling Stones.

This year, The Weeknd performed to a U.S. television audience expected to hit around 100 million. But the stadium itself was more than half empty for the NFL's championship game. The National Football League limited in-person attendance to 25,000 people to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, filling other seats with 30,000 cardboard cutouts of fans.

Before kickoff, singer-songwriter H.E.R. sang "America the Beautiful" while playing an electric guitar, and country artist Eric Church and R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan joined for a duet of the U.S. national anthem as fireworks boomed overhead. Amanda Gorman, the 22-year-old poet who wowed viewers of President Joe Biden's inauguration last month, delivered a pre-recorded poem about three pandemic heroes - a teacher, an intensive care nurse and a Marine veteran.

"Let us walk with these warriors, charge on with these champions," she said. "While we honor them today, it is they who every day honor us."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Stranger Things Season 4 won’t mark end, Ross Duffer, Natalia Dyer share interesting things

Netflixs science-fiction horror drama Stranger Things is going to be quite interesting than before. Fans will be happy to learn that Stranger Things Season 4 is not going to end the series. The upcoming season was already renewed in Septemb...

153 missing from Tapovan project sites after Uttarakhand glacier burst

Following the glacier burst which led to heavy flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers, boulders and debris washed away the Raini power project causing a massive impact on Tapovan due to which 32 people from first and 121 people are mi...

Soccer-Pregnant Gorry to miss Tokyo Games, Football Australia pledges support

Football Australia has pledged its full support for Katrina Gorry after the Brisbane Roar midfielder revealed on Monday she is pregnant and will miss this years Tokyo Olympics. The governing body had reviewed its parental leave policy in 20...

Brooks Koepka eagles 17, rallies to win Phoenix Open

Brooks Koepka chipped in from 32 yards for eagle on the 17th hole to break a tie for the lead and then parred the last for a one-stroke victory in the Waste Management Phoenix Open.Five strokes behind Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele ent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021