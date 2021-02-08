Shilpa Shetty shares video chanting mantra in Haridwar, terms experience as 'therapeutic'

Left Menu

Offering prayers on the banks of Ganga in Haridwar, Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Monday shared a video featuring herself chanting Maha Mrityunjaya mantra and termed the experience as 'therapeutic'.

A still from the video (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Offering prayers on the banks of Ganga in Haridwar, Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Monday shared a video featuring herself chanting Maha Mrityunjaya mantra and termed the experience as 'therapeutic'. The 'Dhadkan' star took to Instagram and shared the meaning and relevance of the pious mantra, as she chanted it with Hindu priests. Donning traditional wear, the actor can be seen praying to Lord Siva by folding her hands.

Shilpa captioned the post, "It bestows longevity, wards off calamities, and prevents untimely death. It also removes fears and has the power to heal holistically. For me, chanting this mantra while in Haridwar - the birthplace of YOGA (much before COVID-19 had emerged) - was therapeutic. This mantra has the power to heal, helps me find peace amid chaos, no matter where I am ." Suggesting her fans and followers to chant the mantra for good health and peace, she added, "If you suffer from 'any' ailment, please do this jaap 11 times every day and see the miracles unfold."

The 'Baazigar' star also asked her fans about what helps them find peace in tough times. Meanwhile, on the work front, she will soon be seen in 'Hungama 2', the sequel to the 2003 blockbuster comedy-drama 'Hungama', and has also recently finished shooting for the Sabbir Khan directorial 'Nikamma'. (ANI)

