Left Menu

Super Bowl 2021: Rebel Wilson poses alongside 'Pitch Perfect' co-star Adam Devine

Australian actor Rebel Wilson hit Tampa, Florida with her friends for the Super Bowl just a week after the news broke that she and boyfriend Jacob Busch had broken up.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-02-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 14:16 IST
Super Bowl 2021: Rebel Wilson poses alongside 'Pitch Perfect' co-star Adam Devine
Adam Levine and Rebel Wilson (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Australian actor Rebel Wilson hit Tampa, Florida with her friends for the Super Bowl just a week after the news broke that she and boyfriend Jacob Busch had broken up. According to Fox News, after apparently traveling to Florida by private jet, the actor posted a photo from the game alongside her 'Pitch Perfect' co-star Adam Devine.

"My favourite work husband @adamdevine," she captioned the photo, perhaps throwing a shade at her recent ex-beau. The 40-year-old star also posted several photos on Saturday from a private jet, captioning the set, "Super Bowl Slumber Party."

On Sunday, she shared a snap showing that she was enjoying a celebratory cigar. "Good morning Tampa! (Ps I clearly have zero idea how to smoke a cigar )," she wrote. She then posted another photo posing with cheerleaders while wearing red. Page Six had earlier confirmed that the pair had called it quits over the last week. Wilson also said on social media that she would be single for the Super Bowl.

The star, who recently lost more than 60 pounds, and 29-year-old Busch started casually dating before the coronavirus pandemic hit. As reported by Fox News, the duo made their red carpet debut in September 2020 at Prince Albert's Planetary Health Gala in Monaco and posed alongside Kate Beckinsale and Helen Mirren.

Sources close to Wilson told the publication that their relationship had "just run its course." Busch is an heir to the drink company Anheuser-Busch. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Century Plyboards arm's new unit in Africa begins commercial production

Century Plyboards India on Monday said its subsidiarys newly set up veneer manufacturing unit in Africa has started commercial production.The newly set up veneer manufacturing unit of the companys wholly-owned subsidiary Century Gabon SUARL...

Cricket-India spared follow-on but trail England by 360 runs

India were bowled out for 337 on the penultimate day of the opening test against England on Monday but while they were spared the ignominy of the follow-on they trailed the tourists by 360 runs at tea.England, who posted a mammoth 578 in th...

German industrial production flat after 7 months of gains

Industrial production in Germany, Europes biggest economy, stagnated in December after seven consecutive months of gains, official data showed Monday.The figure from the Economy Ministry followed data on Friday that showed factory orders dr...

Rafale induction ceremony cost exchequer over Rs 41 lakh: Defence Minister

The induction ceremony of the first five Rafale jets at the Ambala Air Force base on September 10 last cost the exchequer a little over of Rs 41 lakh including Rs 9.18 lakh GST, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Rajya Sabha on Monday.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021