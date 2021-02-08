Super Bowl 2021: Rebel Wilson poses alongside 'Pitch Perfect' co-star Adam Devine

Australian actor Rebel Wilson hit Tampa, Florida with her friends for the Super Bowl just a week after the news broke that she and boyfriend Jacob Busch had broken up. According to Fox News, after apparently traveling to Florida by private jet, the actor posted a photo from the game alongside her 'Pitch Perfect' co-star Adam Devine.

"My favourite work husband @adamdevine," she captioned the photo, perhaps throwing a shade at her recent ex-beau. The 40-year-old star also posted several photos on Saturday from a private jet, captioning the set, "Super Bowl Slumber Party."

On Sunday, she shared a snap showing that she was enjoying a celebratory cigar. "Good morning Tampa! (Ps I clearly have zero idea how to smoke a cigar )," she wrote. She then posted another photo posing with cheerleaders while wearing red. Page Six had earlier confirmed that the pair had called it quits over the last week. Wilson also said on social media that she would be single for the Super Bowl.

The star, who recently lost more than 60 pounds, and 29-year-old Busch started casually dating before the coronavirus pandemic hit. As reported by Fox News, the duo made their red carpet debut in September 2020 at Prince Albert's Planetary Health Gala in Monaco and posed alongside Kate Beckinsale and Helen Mirren.

Sources close to Wilson told the publication that their relationship had "just run its course." Busch is an heir to the drink company Anheuser-Busch. (ANI)

