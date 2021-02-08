Super Bowl 2021: H.E.R. delivers electrifying performance of 'America the Beautiful'

Left Menu

American singer-songwriter H.E.R. wowed fans as she delivered a powerful rendition of "America the Beautiful" to kick off Super Bowl LV on Sunday (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-02-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 15:57 IST
H.E.R. (Image courtesy: CBS Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter H.E.R. wowed fans as she delivered a powerful rendition of "America the Beautiful" to kick off Super Bowl LV on Sunday (local time). According to People Magazine, wearing sparkly denim jeans and a matching light blue jacket, the singer impressed with stellar vocals and an electrifying guitar solo.

Fans and players were seen moved to tears as she hit high notes and played guitar for a unique version of the classic song. The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers did a face-off in the NFL's biggest game. Before H.E.R.'s performance, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden shared a message of support for the country's frontline workers.

This time last year, H.E.R. starred alongside Missy Elliott for Pepsi's Super Bowl 2020 commercial. She spoke to People Magazine about her experience. "Words cannot describe [how I feel,] it's honestly surreal for me," she said at the time.

"It's a Super Bowl commercial and it's Pepsi and I can never believe these opportunities when they happen. I don't know what it is, but there is something really special about this specific commercial," added the songstress. As per People Magazine, H.E.R. was even more excited to have collaborated with some big-time music greats, and told the outlet, "Especially the fact that I got to work with Missy for a really iconic song and Timbaland as well. It's surreal. It's amazing."

Later in Sunday's championship game, The Weeknd starred in Pepsi's Super Bowl LV halftime show. Last year, Demi Lovato sang the national anthem and Jennifer Lopez and Shakira were the leading ladies of the 2020 halftime show. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs faced off at Super Bowl LV on Sunday in Tampa. The game aired on CBS. (ANI)

