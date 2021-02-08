People News Roundup: Leon Spinks, boxing's former heavyweight champion, dead at 67

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 18:28 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Leon Spinks, the gap-toothed fighter from the St. Louis slums who pulled off one of the most stunning upsets in boxing history in 1978 by defeating Muhammad Ali to take the undisputed world heavyweight title, has died at the age of 67 after a long battle with cancer, a spokesman said on Saturday. Spinks passed away with only a few close friends and family present due to COVID-19 restrictions.

