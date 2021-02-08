Ayushmann Khurrana enjoys jungle safari with family at Kaziranga National Park
Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently shooting in the northeast for Anubhav Sinha's spy thriller 'Anek', shared a family photograph from Kaziranga, Assam, on Monday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 22:44 IST
Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently shooting in the northeast for Anubhav Sinha's spy thriller 'Anek', shared a family photograph from Kaziranga, Assam, on Monday. The 'Dream Girl' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with his wife Tahira Kashyap and kids, Virajveer, Varushka Khurrana as he enjoyed a safari at the Kaziranga National Park. In the caption, he wrote "Gypsies of Kaziranga. Feb 2021."
The post from the 36-year-old actor received more than four and a half lakh likes within three hours of it being posted. 'Anek' marks Anubhav's second collaboration with Ayushmann after the critically-acclaimed 2019 film 'Article 15'. Helmed by the 'Mulk' filmmaker, 'Anek' is being bankrolled by Anubhav and Bhushan Kumar under Benaras Media Works and T-Series. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ayushmann Khurrana offers piece of advice, shares stunning shirtless picture
Ayushmann Khurrana breaks boredom amid movie shoot in Assam, plays cricket with crew
Ayushmann Khurrana goes on a safari at Kaziranga National Park
David Warner steps into Ayushmann Khurrana's shoes, shares hilarious video
Creating a distinct look: Ayushmann Khurrana on sporting eyebrow slit in 'ANEK'