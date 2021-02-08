Left Menu

Ayushmann Khurrana enjoys jungle safari with family at Kaziranga National Park

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently shooting in the northeast for Anubhav Sinha's spy thriller 'Anek', shared a family photograph from Kaziranga, Assam, on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 22:44 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana enjoys jungle safari with family at Kaziranga National Park
Ayushmann Khurrana with his family at Kaziranga National Park (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently shooting in the northeast for Anubhav Sinha's spy thriller 'Anek', shared a family photograph from Kaziranga, Assam, on Monday. The 'Dream Girl' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with his wife Tahira Kashyap and kids, Virajveer, Varushka Khurrana as he enjoyed a safari at the Kaziranga National Park. In the caption, he wrote "Gypsies of Kaziranga. Feb 2021."

The post from the 36-year-old actor received more than four and a half lakh likes within three hours of it being posted. 'Anek' marks Anubhav's second collaboration with Ayushmann after the critically-acclaimed 2019 film 'Article 15'. Helmed by the 'Mulk' filmmaker, 'Anek' is being bankrolled by Anubhav and Bhushan Kumar under Benaras Media Works and T-Series. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil to test COVID-19 vaccination on city's entire adult population

Brazilian biomedical institute Butantan plans to vaccinate a citys entire adult population of about 30,000 people against COVID-19 to test whether it lowers the infection rate, institute and government officials said on Monday. Butantan, wh...

Ashis Maity takes charge as Mathura Refinery head

Ashis Kumar Maity took over as the charge of the Mathura Refinery on Monday as the executive director, officials said.Arvind Kumar, who was working as the head of the refinery, has been transferred to head office of Indian Oil as project di...

National Monuments Authority withdraws heritage bye-laws for Shree Jagannath Temple, subsidiary shrines

National Monuments Authority NMA on Monday withdrew draft heritage bye-laws for Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri and subsidiary shrines citing technical glitches. The notice regarding public consultation for the draft heritage bye-laws of Shr...

U.S. House impeachment managers say evidence against Trump overwhelming

U.S. House of Representatives impeachment managers said on Monday that evidence against former President Donald Trump is overwhelming and he has no defense for his actions.In a brief, the managers of the Democratic-led impeachment said Trum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021