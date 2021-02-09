Left Menu

Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith to co-star Chris Pine in 'Dungeons and Dragons' movie

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-02-2021 11:53 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 11:53 IST
Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith to co-star Chris Pine in 'Dungeons and Dragons' movie

''Fast and Furious'' franchise star Michelle Rodriguez and ''Detective Pikachu'' actor Justice Smith will feature alongside Chris Pine in Paramount’s ''Dungeons and Dragons''.

The film is an adaptation of popular fantasy role-playing game, which was released in 2006.

“Game Night” filmmakers Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are set to direct the film from a script they wrote based on a previous draft by Michael Gilio.

The plot details have been kept under wraps as of now, as per Deadline.

''Dungeons and Dragons'', known for its war games, treasure hunts, campaigns, camaraderie and reversals of fortune, was previously adapted for the big screen in 2000 by New Line.

The film, which starred Justin Whalin, Marlon Wayans and Jeremy Irons, was a critical and commercial debacle.

The new take is backed by Paramount in collaboration with Hasbro and eOne. Jeremy Latcham is producing the project for eOne, while Brian Goldner is on board as A producer for Hasbro.

Rodriguez will next reprise her role of Letty in the ninth chapter of long-running ''Fast and Furious''. The new movie, titled ''Fast & Furious 9'', is expected to release in May this year after getting postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Smith’s most recent credits include starring roles in ''Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'' and ''Pokemon Detective Pikachu''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Facebook, Twitter outpaced by smaller platforms in fight against harmful content -agency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Likely cause of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash to be announced

In the year since the helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant crashed into a hillside on a foggy morning, killing all nine aboard, theres been plenty of finger-pointing over the cause of the tragedy.Bryants widow blamed the pilot. She and families ...

The Expendables 4: Patrick Hughes returns as director, know more on ‘A Christmas Story’

The avid action movie lovers would be disappointed to know that the much-awaited movie The Expendables 4 would be the final installment in the franchise. However, they are eagerly waiting to watch the upcoming installment of The Expendables...

IBM, Shree Cement collaborate

IBM on Tuesday announced acollaboration with Shree Cement Limited to run its databaseand core business applications using AIX and Red Hat on IBMPOWER9-based IBM Power Systems.The new solution allowed the cement producer to operatehorizontal...

SC stays arrest of MP Shashi Tharoor, others in FIRs lodged for their alleged “misleading'' tweets on Jan 26 tractor rally violence.

SC stays arrest of MP Shashi Tharoor, others in FIRs lodged for their alleged misleading tweets on Jan 26 tractor rally violence....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021