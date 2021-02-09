Left Menu

New HBO documentary to explore Woody Allen abuse allegations

HBO has announced a documentary on American film director-writer Woody Allen that will explore the sexual abuse allegations levelled against him by his daughter Dylan Farrow.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 14:28 IST
New HBO documentary to explore Woody Allen abuse allegations
Woody Allen. Image Credit: ANI

HBO has announced a documentary on American film director-writer Woody Allen that will explore the sexual abuse allegations levelled against him by his daughter Dylan Farrow. As per Fox News, the upcoming film titled 'Allen v. Farrow' is a four-part documentary series that will focus on home movies, court documents, police evidence, and never-before-heard audiotapes.

The forthcoming special will also feature interviews with Farrow, as well as Allen's former partner Mia Farrow, Ronan Farrow, family friend Carly Simon and prosecutor Frank Maco. Other relatives, investigators, experts, and eyewitnesses have also shared their personal accounts which will be a part of the documentary. Filmmakers Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering, and Amy Herdy will take a close look at the abuse allegations, the subsequent custody trial, Allen's relationship with Mia's adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn and the aftermath of the trauma on the family in the years that followed.

Allen and Previn had tied the knot in 1997 and they share two daughters. Allen and Previn did not participate in the documentary, nor did Moses Farrow, the son of Allen and Mia. In 2014, Dylan claimed in a New York Times open letter that Allen molested her as a child. The allegations were first reported during his split from Mia, with whom he shares sons Moses and Ronan.

Allen has denied all the allegations involving him sexually abusing Dylan. In a 2020 memoir, he said that he "never did anything to her that could be even misconstrued as abusing her; it was a total fabrication from start to finish." Two separate investigations were conducted in the 1990s and Allen was not charged. He alleged that Mia coached Dylan, however, Dylan has maintained that she was abused.

'Allen v. Farrow' will debut on February 21 on HBO, with episodes airing weekly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

QUOTES-Tennis-Quotes from day two of the Australian Open

Quotes from day two of the Australian Open tennis championships on Tuesday I have doubles. Im probably in good enough shape to play half court decently well. That being said, if its hot and humid, maybe not. Tennys Sandgrenon on his plans ...

German exports edge up on robust China trade, UK drags

German exports rose in December as solid trade with China and the United States helped Europes largest economy as it struggles to grow under the restrictions of a lockdown aimed at suppressing the COVID-19 case load. Seasonally adjusted exp...

'Happy Birthday to my whole world': Sara Ali Khan's adorable note to mom Amrita

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday extended birthday wishes to her mother Amrita Singh and penned down a sweet note to mark the occasion. The Kedarnath star hopped on to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures with the Mard actor an...

Storm Reid comes aboard action thriller 'One Way'

Euphoria star Storm Reid will feature alongside Travis Fimmel, Colson Baker and Kevin Bacon in action thriller One Way.Andrew Baird of Zone 414 fame will direct the movie from a script by Ben Conway, reported Deadline.Besides Reid, actors C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021