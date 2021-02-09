Jamie Lee Curtis joins cast of 'Borderlands'

American actor Jamie Lee Curtis Kevin Hart has joined the cast of 'Borderlands', which is a movie adaptation of the popular video game. As per Variety, Curtis will play Tannis, based on the character Dr. Patricia Tannis, an archaeologist on the planet of Pandora, whose expertise could help lead to a mysterious vault filled with ancient alien technology. She has a tricky background with Blanchett's character, Lilith.

The forthcoming film, which also features actors Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart, is being helmed by American filmmaker Eli Roth. "Working with the iconic Jamie Lee Curtis has been a lifelong dream of mine, and I am so excited for her to bring her humour, warmth, and brilliance to the role of Tannis," Roth said, whose credits include 'The House With a Clock in its Walls' and 'Death Wish'.

Craig Mazin, who created the acclaimed HBO miniseries 'Chernobyl', wrote the latest draft of the screenplay. 'Borderlands' is based on the famous role-playing shooter game that launched in 2009. The game, which has spawned several sequels, takes place on the planet of Pandora. Arad Productions' Avi Arad and Picturestart's Erik Feig are producing. Gearbox Entertainment Company founder Randy Pitchford and Take-Two Interactive chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick are serving as executive producers for the feature adaptation. (ANI)

