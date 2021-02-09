Left Menu

Jamie Lee Curtis joins cast of 'Borderlands'

American actor Jamie Lee Curtis Kevin Hart has joined the cast of 'Borderlands', which is a movie adaptation of the popular video game.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 14:44 IST
Jamie Lee Curtis joins cast of 'Borderlands'
Jamie Lee Curtis. Image Credit: ANI

American actor Jamie Lee Curtis Kevin Hart has joined the cast of 'Borderlands', which is a movie adaptation of the popular video game. As per Variety, Curtis will play Tannis, based on the character Dr. Patricia Tannis, an archaeologist on the planet of Pandora, whose expertise could help lead to a mysterious vault filled with ancient alien technology. She has a tricky background with Blanchett's character, Lilith.

The forthcoming film, which also features actors Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart, is being helmed by American filmmaker Eli Roth. "Working with the iconic Jamie Lee Curtis has been a lifelong dream of mine, and I am so excited for her to bring her humour, warmth, and brilliance to the role of Tannis," Roth said, whose credits include 'The House With a Clock in its Walls' and 'Death Wish'.

Craig Mazin, who created the acclaimed HBO miniseries 'Chernobyl', wrote the latest draft of the screenplay. 'Borderlands' is based on the famous role-playing shooter game that launched in 2009. The game, which has spawned several sequels, takes place on the planet of Pandora. Arad Productions' Avi Arad and Picturestart's Erik Feig are producing. Gearbox Entertainment Company founder Randy Pitchford and Take-Two Interactive chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick are serving as executive producers for the feature adaptation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

QUOTES-Tennis-Quotes from day two of the Australian Open

Quotes from day two of the Australian Open tennis championships on Tuesday I have doubles. Im probably in good enough shape to play half court decently well. That being said, if its hot and humid, maybe not. Tennys Sandgrenon on his plans ...

German exports edge up on robust China trade, UK drags

German exports rose in December as solid trade with China and the United States helped Europes largest economy as it struggles to grow under the restrictions of a lockdown aimed at suppressing the COVID-19 case load. Seasonally adjusted exp...

'Happy Birthday to my whole world': Sara Ali Khan's adorable note to mom Amrita

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday extended birthday wishes to her mother Amrita Singh and penned down a sweet note to mark the occasion. The Kedarnath star hopped on to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures with the Mard actor an...

Storm Reid comes aboard action thriller 'One Way'

Euphoria star Storm Reid will feature alongside Travis Fimmel, Colson Baker and Kevin Bacon in action thriller One Way.Andrew Baird of Zone 414 fame will direct the movie from a script by Ben Conway, reported Deadline.Besides Reid, actors C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021