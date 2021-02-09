Left Menu

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle join virtual poetry class to celebrate Black History Month

Setting yet another surprise for their fans, the royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a virtual poetry class via Zoom to celebrate Black History Month.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 14:54 IST
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Image Credit: ANI

Setting yet another surprise for their fans, the royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a virtual poetry class via Zoom to celebrate Black History Month. According to Us Weekly, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared their favourite poetry lines among the teenagers. Get Lit, the organisation that focuses on increasing literacy and confidence among teenagers took to their official Instagram account and announced "It was the best weekend EVER! Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were magic and kind and interested in poetry!"

"We are so grateful for their visit in honour of Black History Month. It goes down as the most epic experience in Get Lit history!!!" the post continued. Speaking about the experience Mason Granger, a teacher at Get Lit said, "The root of them deciding to come is because at some point in their lives, they were moved by a poem. And whoever wrote that poem at some point thought to themselves, 'Does this even matter? Is anyone even listening?' And they shared it anyway."

"My kids shared poems, they asked questions, the kids answered and asked questions back, they responded authentically (they actually read and learned the kids' bios I'd sent earlier)," the teacher added. As per Us Weekly, in April 2020, the royals rejoined the ladies of Hubb Community Kitchen in a video call to talk about their effective cookbook. After one month, the Los Angeles local and her better half slammed the Crisis Text Line association's virtual workforce gathering to become familiar with psychological wellness promotion in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The royal duo that stepped down from the elite status lives and moved to Los Angeles and California in March with their 21-month-old son Archie focus on 'giving back' as their priority. "Harry doesn't have any regrets about leaving the royal family whatsoever and is really happy in Montecito. He and Meghan are enjoying their new life in California being a normal family and having the freedom to make their own decisions without anyone watching over them." an insider told Us Weekly in January. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

