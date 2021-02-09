Left Menu

'Happy Birthday to my whole world': Sara Ali Khan's adorable note to mom Amrita

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday extended birthday wishes to her mother Amrita Singh and penned down a sweet note to mark the occasion.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-02-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 15:05 IST
Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday extended birthday wishes to her mother Amrita Singh and penned down a sweet note to mark the occasion. The 'Kedarnath' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures with the 'Mard' actor and penned a heart-warming note.

In the pictures, the 'Love Aaj Kal' star is seen twinning with her mom in blue. One of the pictures also sees Sara along with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The pictures seem to be clicked on the cruise saw Sara, Ibrahim and Amrita enjoying their time on a cruise. The snaps capture the trio as they cherish their family time and smilingly posed for the lens.

Calling her mother 'my whole world', the 'Simmba' star extend birthday wishes to Amrita. She noted in the caption, "Happy Birthday to my whole world. Thank you for being my mirror, strength and inspiration." In the caption, she also revealed that blue is her favorite color. She said, "I lo-blue the most."

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than 8 lakh likes while many fans and celebrity followers chimed into the comments section to send birthday greetings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

