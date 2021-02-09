'Broken but strong': Kareena Kapoor pays tribute to Rajiv Kapoor
Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan paid a heartfelt tribute to late Uncle Rajiv Kapoor. He passed away on Tuesday at the age of 58.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-02-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 17:38 IST
Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan paid a heartfelt tribute to late Uncle Rajiv Kapoor. He passed away on Tuesday at the age of 58. The 'Heroine' star took to Instagram and shared a monochromatic picture featuring her father Randhir along with the legendary actor Raj Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor.
The 'Jab We Met' star noted down a heartfelt caption to the post as she paid tribute to the 'Prem Granth' star. "Broken but strong, " wrote Kareena as she added a heartbroken emoticon.
The 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' actor suffered a heart attack at his residence in Chembur following which he was rushed to Inlaks Hospital. He was declared dead at the hospital. Veteran actor and the late star's sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to confirm the demise of the actor. She posted a picture of the late actor and wrote, "RIP," along with it. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Owner of Raj Kapoor's ancestral home in Pakistan refuses to sell building at govt rate
Kareena Kapoor channels love for Kaftan, pout in latest Instagram post
Pak authorities negotiating govt rate with owners of ancestral houses of Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor
Pak authorities, owners of ancestral houses of Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor urged to settle property rate
Pak authorities, owners of ancestral houses of Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor urged to settle property rate