New documentary focusing on Four Seasons Total Landscaping in making

American director Christopher Stoudt is making a documentary about Four Seasons Total Landscaping, the local Philadelphia business that found itself in the middle of one of the most bizarre political stories of 2020 after Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani accidentally hosted a press conference outside the company's garage door instead of the Four Seasons Hotel. According to Variety, in the documentary, key executives of Four Seasons Total Landscaping, including owner Marie Siravo and director of sales Sean Middleton, attempt to explain the events that led up to the embarrassing debacle for the Trump campaign.

At the time of this incident, the landscaping company capitalized on the attention by selling T-shirts and other merchandise. Stoudt says that he's honoured and feels privileged to tell a story that the world has been waiting "months" to hear, "After such a hard year, everyone needed a moment to laugh, little did we know it would come from a press conference that took place across the street from a crematorium (down the road from a sex shop)."

He further added, "This film is a chance to wipe the slate clean, not just for Four Seasons Total Landscaping, but for the entire country." Described as "apolitical" with a "feel-good tone," "Four Seasons Total Documentary" will deliver a first-hand account of the rollercoaster journey that one business went through when it agreed to host a political press conference in the middle of the presidential election.

As per Variety, the documentary, which expects to complete production this month, was produced by Glen Zipper and Sean Stuart and is currently looking for a distributor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)