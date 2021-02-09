'American Horror Story' fan favourite returning for season 10

Left Menu

American television producer and director Ryan Murphy has quietly confirmed that actor Frances Conroy will be returning to the horror anthology series 'American Horror Story'.

American television producer and director Ryan Murphy has quietly confirmed that actor Frances Conroy will be returning to the horror anthology series 'American Horror Story'. According to E! News, the 55-year-old creator made this casting reveal in the comments section of an Instagram account that shared a rumour that Conroy would be back on 'American Horror Story'. Murphy wrote, "I can confirm our beloved Frannie is indeed in this season. Xo."

For the fans of the show, this is particularly exciting news, as Conroy has appeared in seven of the nine aired seasons. In fact, she was last seen portraying her fan favourite roles Myrtle and Moira in 'American Horror Story: Apocalypse'. These parts previously earned Conroy Emmy nominations in 2012 and 2014 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

As per E! News, while the specifics surrounding Conroy's season 10 character are yet to be released, she is joining an already stacked cast that includes 'American Horror Story' veterans like Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock. (ANI)

