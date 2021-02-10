Left Menu

Mumbai: 1 more arrested in porn films racket; 9 held so far

Mumbai police have arrested onemore person in connection with a pornographic films racketbusted last week, taking the total number of those held in thecase so far to nine, a police official said on Wednesday.

The city crime branch's property cell nabbed the ninthaccused, aged 40 years, from Surat in Gujarat on Tuesdaynight, he said.

Last week, the police's property cell conducted a raidon a bungalow at Madh in Malwani area here and busted a racketof making pornographic films with struggling models and actorsand uploading them on social media apps and websites.

Initially, five people were arrested and later, threemore persons were nabbed, the official said.

The arrested persons include an actor and arepresentative of a foreign production house, he said.

The police have so far registered two FIRs, includingone after a woman alleged that she was forced to act in pornfilms, the official said.

During the raid last week, the police seized sixmobile phones, a laptop, cameras, memory cards and otherequipment worth Rs 5.68 lakh.

The accused have been booked under relevant provisionsof the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act, andthe Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, theofficial added.

