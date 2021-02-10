Left Menu

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 10-02-2021 10:27 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 10:27 IST
The imminent Attack on Titan Chapter 138 can show Eren eating parts of Zeke to gain his powers and the Rumbling resumes. Image Credit: Facebook / Attack on Titan Manga Reader

The manga enthusiasts are quite happy and excited with the recent release of Attack on Titan Chapter 137. Now they are aggressively waiting to get the updates on Attack on Titan Chapter 138. Read further to get the latest updates on it.

The spoilers for Attack on Titan Chapter 138 are far away from coming out. Thus, apart from making predictions and theories, we have no other options left.

The imminent Attack on Titan Chapter 138 can show Eren eating parts of Zeke to gain his powers and the Rumbling resumes. It (the Rumbling) has stopped now. Although it seems quite tough, still many manga lovers believe Eren will commit genocide by wiping out many lives. Only a few characters will be left behind.

Many fans are wondering about the Rumbling, which is likely to restart in Attack on Titan Chapter 138. Levi killing Zeke has stopped the Rumbling at the moment. Zeke was actually controlling the Titan army and his death stopped the Rumbling. However, it can be started again.

Zeke agreed to sacrifice himself to stop the rumbling so he emerged from the Founding titan and waved to Levi, commenting on what a beautiful day it is to die before got decapitated by his arch nemesis, BlockToro noted. Jean rushed to the head of the Founding Titan and pushed the detonator, blowing off the titan's head from its spine.

Attack on Titan Chapter 138 is expected to be out on Tuesday, March 9. The spoilers for the imminent chapter are likely to out around March 4.

You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. But you are suggested to wait for the official release of the English version of Attack on Titan Chapter 138. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

