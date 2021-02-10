Left Menu

Sandra Bullock teams up with Brad Pitt for 'Bullet Train'

American actor Sandra Bullock is joining Brad Pitt in his Sony assassin film 'Bullet Train', sources confirm to The Hollywood Reporter.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 14:00 IST
Sandra Bullock (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Sandra Bullock is joining Brad Pitt in his Sony assassin film 'Bullet Train', sources confirm to The Hollywood Reporter. The outlet quoted a report by Deadline and said that David Leitch, who is known for 'Deadpool 2' and 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' is directing the project. The script has been re-written by Zak Olkewicz, will be overseen by Leitch. An adaptation of the popular Japanese book 'Maria Beetle' by Kotaro Isaka, the movie centres on a group of hit-men and assassins with conflicting motives on a train in Tokyo.

The tone of the project has been described as 'Speed', the 1994 Bullock action film set on a bus, meets Liam Neeson's 2014 plane thriller 'Non-Stop'. An Oscar winner for her 2009 film 'The Blind Side', Bullock has joined a sprawling cast for the film. It includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Joey King, Zazie Beetz, Andrew Koji, and Michael Shannon. This will be Bullock and Pitt's first film together.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Bullock last appeared onscreen in the 2018 Netflix horror hit 'Bird Box' and has an untitled Nora Fingscheidt film due out this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

