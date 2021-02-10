Left Menu

'Three Sisters and a Dream' conveys strong message about female foeticide: dir Sanjay Ranjan Singh

Through his directorial debut Three Sisters and a Dream, IPS-turned-filmmaker Sanjay Ranjan Singh says he wanted to highlight the curse of female foeticide in the Indian society.The movie, starring actor Bidita Bag in the central role, revolves around Radha, a woman who picks up three girl children from the road and decides to adopt them.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 10-02-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 16:40 IST
Through his directorial debut ''Three Sisters and a Dream'', IPS-turned-filmmaker Sanjay Ranjan Singh says he wanted to highlight the ''curse'' of female foeticide in the Indian society.

The movie, starring actor Bidita Bag in the central role, revolves around Radha, a woman who picks up three girl children from the road and decides to adopt them. Under her guidance, the trio grow up to become IAS officers.

Singh, who is also the writer of the film, said he decided to focus on Bag's character as ''a mother's lap is the most precious and peaceful place'' for a child.

''I wanted to convey a strong message in the Indian society about the girl child and the curse of female foeticide. I feel society lacks the sensitivity over the death of a girl child,'' the director told PTI.

Singh, a theatre activist, lyricist and playwright, said ''Three Sisters and a Dream'' portrays the journey of a mother and her three daughters by unravelling all shades and colours of human life while underlining the basic values and ethos of society. The mother sacrifices her career but never lets her adopted daughters know about the reality.

''The film is about the courage, determination, vision and conviction of the mother,'' Singh added.

The director said the film, currently streaming on MX Player, also showcases the struggle of students, especially women, aspiring to become IAS officers.

Bag said she was attracted to the character as it depicted a selfless mother.

''God has made mothers like that. They sacrifice their entire life for their children without even an acknowledgment,'' the ''Abhay'' actor added.

The film also stars Keerti Adarkar and Omkar Das Manikpuri.

Rohan Deo Pathak, the music director of the film, said the USP of the story is its Sufi and classical songs -- be it title number ''Eri chiriaya o ri chiraiya...'' in the voice of Javed Ali or the folk-based ''Mora piya rangrez re...'' ''Bairi tore naina'', sung by Shaan and based on the raag Rageshwari, and ''Meri dehri pe utra chand'' are the other two trendy numbers from the movie, Pathak said.

Singh said the best part about the music is that it has been arranged at Ranchi without any compromise to the quality.

Singapore-based Renita Kapoor, who plays Rabia, the best friend of the central character in the film, said the movie is a beautiful depiction of religious harmony while showcasing the strength of women's bond.

The small-budget film has been shot at the unexplored locations of McCluskieganj, a small hamlet of Anglo-Indians, 50 km from Ranchi and Tatisilwai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

