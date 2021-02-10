Nicole Kassell to helm 'The Wizard of Oz' remake

Left Menu

'The Wizard of Oz' is getting a remake! Director Nicole Kassell is set to helm the movie adaptation of L. Frank Baum's popular kids novel titled 'The Wonderful Wizard of Oz' for New Line Cinema.

Updated: 10-02-2021 20:06 IST
Nicole Kassell (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

'The Wizard of Oz' is getting a remake! Director Nicole Kassell is set to helm the movie adaptation of L. Frank Baum's popular kids novel titled 'The Wonderful Wizard of Oz' for New Line Cinema. As per Variety, New Line has promised that the upcoming film will be a fresh take on Dorothy and the Land of Oz, adding that it can "draw on other elements" from the classic 1939 musical starring Judy Garland's 'Wizard of Oz', like the prized ruby red slippers.

Kassell spoke about the forthcoming film and said, "I am incredibly honoured to join Temple Hill and New Line in bringing this beloved classic to the screen. While 1939 musical is part of my DNA, I am exhilarated and humbled by the responsibility of re-imagining such a legendary tale. The opportunity to examine the original themes -- the quest for courage, love, wisdom, and home -- feels more timely and urgent than ever. These are profoundly iconic shoes to fill, and I am eager to dance alongside these heroes of my childhood as we pave a newly minted yellow brick road." Previous screenplay drafts were written by Darren Lemke and the duo of Neil Widener and Gavin James. Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey from Temple Hill and Marc Platt will produce. Isaac Klausner will serve as an executive producer.

Baum's story has been retold on the big and small screen many times over the years, the most memorable being the classic 1939 musical starring Judy Garland. Kassell is a sought-after director whose work includes episodes of 'Watchmen', 'The Americans', 'Vinyl', 'American Crime', 'The Leftovers', 'Rectify', 'The Following', 'Better Call Saul' and 'The Killing'.

Kassell made her feature directing debut with 'The Woodsman', which premiered at Sundance in 2004 and she later helmed 2011's 'A Little Bit of Heaven', starring Kate Hudson and Gael Garcia Bernal. Her upcoming projects include directing the HBO pilot 'The Baby' and the movie 'Silver Seas' for Participant Media. (ANI)

