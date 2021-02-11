Tokyo 2020 President Mori to resign over sexist comments - media

Yoshiro Mori, president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organizing committee, is set to step down over sexist remarks he made saying women talked too much, the Fuji News Network reported on Thursday.

The comments, made at a Japanese Olympic Committee board meeting in the first week of February, set off a firestorm at home and abroad in the latest obstacle to holding the 2020 Summer Games, already postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

