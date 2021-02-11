Left Menu

'Game of Thrones' actor Esme Bianco accuses Marilyn Manson of abuse

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 11-02-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 15:33 IST
'Game of Thrones' actor Esme Bianco accuses Marilyn Manson of abuse
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Actor Esme Bianco, best known for playing Ros in ''Game of Thrones'', is the latest woman to level allegations of physical and psychological abuse against heavy metal-rock singer Marilyn Manson, whom she dated in 2011.

The British actor joins ''Westworld'' star Evan Rachel Wood and five other women in alleging abuse by Manson, whose real name is Bryan Warner.

In an interview with The Cut magazine, the 38-year-old actor said the rocker was a ''massive role model who really helped me through some incredibly dark and difficult times as a teenager'', but went on to become ''monster who almost destroyed me and almost destroyed so many women''.

Bianco claimed Manson inflicted cuts and bruises that left permanent scars on her body, including cutting her torso with a knife.

''I just remember laying there, and I didn't fight it. It was kind of this final-straw moment where I had lost all sense of hope and safety,'' she said.

Bianco, who was friends with his then-wife Dita Von Teese through the burlesque world, met the singer in 2009 when she was cast in an unreleased Manson music video.

Following his divorce from Von Teese, Bianco and Manson started dating.

She returned to the US in 2011 to star in Manson's Lewis Carroll-inspired film ''Phantasmagoria'' on a work visa. Months later as she was fiddling with the idea of breaking up with Manson, she feared he would sabotage her visa as retribution.

When the first episode of ''Game of Thrones'' premiered, Bianco, who lived in with the singer for a month, claimed Manson would repeatedly replay the sex scene for guests on a projector, humiliating her.

''I think I would have made excuses for him. I was in survival mode at that point, and my brain had taught me to be small and agreeable,'' she recalled.

The ''breaking point'' for Bianco came when Manson on one occasion chased her around with an axe. Manson's assistant at the time corroborated the incident to the publication.

She suffered a panic attack from that incident, and left Manson soon after. She broke up with him via email a month later in the summer of 2011.

Bianco said she still has PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder) from her few months living with Manson.

In 2019, Bianco and Wood met and began to advocate the Phoenix Act that extended California's statute of limitations on domestic violence by five years. Like Wood, Bianco spoke of her abuse to the California senate, although she did not name Manson at the time. The Phoenix Act passed in 2020.

Though Manson is yet to respond to Bianco's claims, he issued a denial after Wood allegedly named him her abuser, calling the accusations ''horrible distortions of reality'' and that he has always had ''entirely consensual'' relationships with ''like-minded partners''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU close to sealing supply deal with Novavax for COVID-19 vaccines - sources

The European Union could sign a supply deal with Novavax this week or next for the U.S. companys COVID-19 vaccine candidate, two EU officials involved in the talks with the firm said.The EU concluded in December preliminary negotiations wit...

No peace and tranquillity if there's no status quo ante at LAC: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said there will be no peace and tranquillity if there is no status quo ante at the Line of Actual Control LAC with China.He also asked why the government is insulting the sacrifices of Indian soldier...

PAGD wins DDC chairperson post in J-K's Anantnag

The Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration PAGD won the election for the post of chairperson of the District Development Council DDC in Anantnag district held on Thursday, officials said.PAGD is an amalgam of six parties seeking the restor...

IT Kharagpur's AI study finds 20 per cent of India has toxic levels of arsenic in groundwater

Almost 20 per cent of Indias total land area has toxic levels of arsenic in its groundwater, exposing more than 250 million people across the country to the poisonous element, says a new IIT Kharagpur study which used artificial intelligenc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021