Kajol treats fans to stunning selfie, reveals this trait about her!

Bollywood star Kajol Devgan on Thursday treated fans to a stunning selfie in a traditional ensemble.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-02-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 17:13 IST
Kajol Devgn (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Kajol Devgan on Thursday treated fans to a stunning selfie in a traditional ensemble. The 'Tanhaji' star took to Instagram and posted a gorgeous picture dressed in a saree. In the picture, Kajol, who can be seen smiling, has donned an off-white designer saree with a copperish-golden border. She accessorised her look by adding golden dangler earrings and a matching ring. The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' star personified beauty as she flaunted her minimal makeup look, with a hint of kajal in her eyes, and a nude lip shade. In the caption, she revealed one of her personality traits.

Kajol wrote, "Don't talk to me coz I will talk to you for two hours and get no work done at all." Celebrity followers including Kriti Kharbanda and more than 50 thousand fans liked the post within 23 minutes of it being posted over the photo-sharing platform. Adoring the snap, fans chimed into the comments section and left red heart and love-struck emoticons.

The 'My Name Is Khan' star is quite active on the photo-sharing application and keeps on treating fans with her stunning photographs and light-hearted posts. Earlier, Kajol shared a gorgeous picture of herself in a black jumpsuit while dispensing some wisdom about how to navigate the path to happiness. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol has become selective with her projects and her last big-screen appearance was in 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', co-starring Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan.

She recently made her digital debut with the 2021 Netflix film titled 'Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy', which also stars Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi. (ANI)

