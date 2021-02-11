Left Menu

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff thanked his team of trainers on social media for making it possible for him to reach the physical peak that he possesses today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 17:18 IST
Tiger Shroff thanks his team of trainers in latest post
Tiger Shroff (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff thanked his team of trainers on social media for making it possible for him to reach the physical peak that he possesses today. The 'Baaghi' actor took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a video, in which he can be seen practicing his acrobatic skills along with his team of trainers. He captioned the video as, 'Man my boyz were tough on me...back when we used to eat sleep train repeat and dream about the dream we livin now'.

The video shared by the 30-year-old actor is a compilation of various clips in which he can be seen performing different kinds of flips. The post garnered more than 3 lakh likes within an hour of it being posted. Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger recently dropped an intriguing glimpse from his upcoming action thriller 'Ganapath' and then later revealed Kriti Sanon as his co-star for the new film. He is set to entertain his fans with three new releases this year. The actor will be seen in 'Baaghi 4', 'Heropanti 2' and 'Ganapath'. (ANI)

