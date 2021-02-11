Left Menu

Shawn Hatosy reveals vital info on Animal Kingdom Season 5, know more on Season 6

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 11-02-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 18:12 IST
Season 6 of Animal Kingdom is reportedly going to be filming at some point in the spring, hence there is a chance for a shorter wait between seasons than usual. Image Credit: Facebook / Animal Kingdom

The avid viewers of Animal Kingdom are passionately waiting for Season 5's release. Although the delay for fifth season was inevitable, still fans are excited after learning that the cast and crew were back at work for it.

The renewal of Animal Kingdom for Season 5 took place in July 2019. It was expected on the small screens in May last year. However, it was not done due to the pandemic situation across the world.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 will see many actors, some of them are – Ellen Barkin, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, Shawn Hatosy, Scott Speedman, Ben Robson etc. The imminent season is likely to consist of 13 episodes like the second, third and fourth seasons.

Animal Kingdom's actor, Shawn Hatosy revealed on a Twitter post last tear that he "still (didn't) have an answer" as to when the fifth season would premiere. However, he cited that they "are getting closer" to learning.

According to Cartermatt, Animal Kingdom will get another season in the future. Season 6 is reportedly going to be filming at some point in the spring, hence there is a chance for a shorter wait between seasons than usual.

On the other hand, TNT already renewed Season 6 for Animal Kingdom. However, it made the announcement that Season 6 would mark the end of the series. The announcement was done on January 14, 2021.

On December 12, 2020, Shawn Hatosy took to Instagram to disclose that he had wrapped up his work for the year. Because this appears to be the final week of filming, don't take this to mean that Pope dies or something crazy like that — he may just not have had any work scheduled for the final scenes, Cartermatt published.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. But Season 6 has got the renewal before Season 5's release. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the TNT series.

