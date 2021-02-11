Peaky Blinders Season 6: Filming pic shows Michael Gray as inmate, what more we know

Peaky Blinders Season 6 may not have an official release, but fans are excited as it will be on the television screens soon. The release was delayed multiple times due to the ongoing pandemic situation.

Although, earlier making of Peaky Blinders Season 7 was hinted, recently BBC announced Season 6 would mark an end of the series. "After the enforced production delay due to the COVID pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form," Steven Knight, the series' creator-cum-writer opined.

The filming for Peaky Blinders Season 6 is underway. Some snaps have started floating on the social media. Michael Gray (by Finn Cole) is being observed handled by officers and arguing with Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy), suggesting he could be about to be scapegoated. He is seen clad in prison cloth in a prison yard, and the sign on the wall clearly signifies him as an inmate or prisoner.

According to Digital Spy, Linda Shelby (Kate Phillips) will be back in Peaky Blinders Season 6's filming, following her shooting by Polly (Helen McCrory) in revenge for her attempt to kill Arthur (Paul Anderson).

The Sun recently revealed some pictures from Peaky Blinder Season 6's filming set. Those reveal a face from Arthur Shelby's (Paul Anderson) past will return. Linda Shelby was last seen in the series when she left her husband after being shot by Polly in season five.

In a recent conversation with Deadline, Steven Knight hinted at the making of a movie after airing Peaky Blinders Season 6. "Covid changed our plans. But I can say that my plan from the beginning was to end Peaky with a movie. That is what is going to happen," he said.

Digital Spy earlier reported that Annabelle Wallis has a huge chance to return as Grace Burgess in Peaky Blinders Season 6 as Tommy continued to hallucinate an apparition of her throughout the previous season.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 doesn't have an official release date, but it is expected to arrive in late 2021 or mid-2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

