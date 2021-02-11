David Benioff, D.B. Weiss developing Richard Powers novel 'The Overstory' as Netflix series

'Game of Thrones' creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are set to develop a series adaptation of American novelist Richard Powers' novel 'The Overstory' for Netflix. As per Variety, Richard Robbins, whose past TV credits include '12 Monkeys' and 'Good Girls Revolt', wrote the pilot script and serves as an executive producer for the upcoming show.

Benioff and Weiss will serve as executive producers for the series under their sizable Netflix overall deal. Actor Hugh Jackman will also executive produce along with Bernie Caulfield of Benioff and Weiss's Bighead Littlehead production banner. Powers is set to serve as co-executive producer. The rest of the details surrounding the upcoming series have been kept under wraps and will be announced at a later date.

The novel was originally published in 2018 and went on to win both the Man Booker Prize and the Pulitzer Prize. It focuses on a world alongside ours that is vast, interconnected, resourceful, magnificently inventive, and almost invisible to us. A handful of disparate people learn how to see that world and are drawn into its unfolding catastrophe. 'The Overstory' is the latest series announcement for Benioff and Weiss since they signed their Netflix deal in 2019. They are also serving as writers and executive producers on the Netflix series adaptation of the sci-fi book trilogy 'The Three-Body Problem' alongside fellow writer and executive producer Alexander Woo. Rian Johnson also serves as executive producer along with actor Brad Pitt and Rosamund Pike among many others.

Benioff and Weiss are also serving as executive producers on the half-hour dramedy 'The Chair' starring Sandra Oh from showrunner and executive producer Amanda Peet. The show recently announced most of its main cast, which will include Jay Duplass, Bob Balaban, David Morse, and Nana Mensah alongside Oh. (ANI)

