Aparna Sen collaborates with Konkona Sen Sharma, other stars for 'The Rapist'

Applause Entertainment and Quest Films have joined hands for the upcoming movie titled 'The Rapist', which will focus on the aftermath and trauma of a violent sexual crime.

12-02-2021
Konkona Sen Sharma with Aparna Sen. Image Credit: ANI

Applause Entertainment and Quest Films have joined hands for the upcoming movie titled 'The Rapist', which will focus on the aftermath and trauma of a violent sexual crime. The forthcoming film will be directed by one of the most celebrated filmmakers of India, Aparna Sen. The upcoming project by Applause Entertainment comes after the massive success of its popular shows like 'Scam 1992' and 'Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors'.

'The Rapist' will feature the National film award-winning actor Konkona Sen Sharma, Arjun Rampal, and Tanmay Dhanania. The film will the story of three protagonists and how their lives are interwoven because of one horrific incident. The film looks beyond the obvious crime, to explore not only how it affects the victims, but also perpetrators of the crime. The story also delves into how one's idealistic views are drastically altered when the truth hits uncomfortably close to home.

Sameer Nair, CEO of Applause Entertainment, said, "We are elated to collaborate with Aparna Sen, to tell the story with the sensitivity it deserves. The film deals with the complex themes of sexual violence and restorative justice, which we hope will ignite genuine conversation." Sen, who has also written the script of the movie, said "What drew me to this is the psychology of the three main protagonists. Stripping off the layers and carefully built up facades to get to the real person underneath is quite a challenge and a fascinating process."

Speaking about the context of the movie, she also explained that the flick will reflect two different worlds of India, one that lives in urban slums with age-old beliefs and the other that will reflect educated urbane India with its 'progressive' value systems. "I am sure this film will leave the viewers with certain questions - the questions that have been tormenting me for a long while," she added.

The pre-production of 'The Rapist' is currently underway while principal photography is set to begin in March. (ANI)

