Streaming platform BuddyBits' first original 'The Lineup' to premiere on Feb 26

Media and entertainment platform BuddyBits has announced that its first original series, titled ''The Lineup'', will start streaming from February 26.

Directed by Anushka Parashar and written by Utsav Sarkar, the show is set in the unexplored world of spoken word poetry with the story revolving around the characters trying to make it big in the scene.

The series features actors Utsav Sarkar, Ayushi Gupta and Prasad Mali in lead roles.

''Spoken word poetry is an interesting art form and one which is rarely explored, not just in India but worldwide. In this age of thrillers and political dramas, we wanted to present a story which is fresh and leaves a long-lasting impact on the audience,'' BuddyBits founder and CEO Nishit Jariwala, who has also created ''The Lineup'', said in a statement. ''BuddyBits has been producing spoken word poetry since 2018 out of Mumbai poetry circuit. Hence, we conceptualised the story set in the same circuit,'' he added.

Parashar said ''The Lineup'' explores the ''gravity of poetry'' and what goes behind in bringing out the emotion through this art form. ''After numerous sleepless nights and endless dedication, we have finally been able to share our love for poetry.I'm quite excited about the release,'' she added.

