Cash box stolen from temple in UP's Firozabad

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 12-02-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 15:43 IST
A cash box was stolen from a temple here with a 70-year-old seer living there found dead, police said on Friday. However, SP (City) M C Mishra said it is suspected that the seer, Deen Dayal, died following prolonged illness and there was no injury mark on the body that has been sent for a post-mortem.

The SP said unidentified thieves stole the cash box containing thousands of rupees from the Gopal Ashram temple on Thursday night. As there are no CCTV cameras installed in the temple, police is looking into the footage of those set up in the surrounding area, the SP said. Mishra said two people wearing masks have been seen in the footage and further probe into the case is on.

