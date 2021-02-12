Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu reunite for thriller 'Dobaaraa'

Ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu are reuniting for a new age thriller titled 'Dobaaraa'. Anurag took to Twitter to share an announcement teaser of the upcoming film. He wrote, "See what happens when you travel time across the dimensions of the universe. Filming begins soon! #Dobaaraa."

In the teaser announcement video, Taapsee and Anurag can be seen interacting virtually with each other. The intriguing teaser, which doesn't give away much about the film's plot, shows Taapsee is seen entering her apartment. She settles down and then looks at some of the film scripts lying around and later asks Alexa to switch on the television. After listening to the news, she asks Alexa to play a film that is edgy and has a vibe. A few seconds into the video, Anurag starts interacting with her through the television and asks her to do a film with him. Taapsee is shocked to see Anurag on her television screen. He asks her if she believes in time-travel, to which she responds by saying yes. Taapsee asks Anurag what's the name of the film when he tells her that he has sent a script for her to read. He says, "Time kya hai. Naam hi time hai aur time hi naam hai." Taapsee looks at the watch and says, "Do baarah."

Taapsee also shared the teaser announcement video of the movie on Instagram, writing, "Some associations ask for a deserving beginning and some deserve to be seen 'once more' #DOBAARAA. Expectations are bound to be high because this is going to be one of its kind. Time. Space. Universe. 2021 will make you question everything. Filming begins soon! @anuragkashyap10 time to add some lights and colour to your frame again, let's do it #DOBAARAA." The upcoming film will mark the director-actor duo's third collaboration after 2018's hit 'Manmarziyaan' and biographical drama 'Saand Ki Aankh', which had Anurag on board as producer.

'Dobaaraa' will be produced by Cult Movies - a division under Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, along with Sunir Kheterpal's ATHENA and Gaurav Bose's The Vermillion World Production. Anurag spoke about the upcoming film, saying, "Our vision with Dobaaraa is to bring a fresh, new story to the audience and I am very excited for it. This will be my third collaboration with Taapsee and this time the attempt is to bring an interesting new take on thrillers. After all, this is my first with Cult Movies".

Taapsee also spoke about the film and said, "This is going to be one of its kind thriller. I have been very lucky with the thriller genre in my career so far and I always look forward to pushing the envelope under this genre. This is going to be unique more so because it's got someone like Anurag directing it and Ekta backing it. It's my second collaboration with Anurag after Manmarziyaan and Sunir after Badla so I know there are expectations riding on this. Also, it's the first time I am working with a superwoman like Ekta so it's going to be a memorable experience for sure." Anurag was last seen in 'AK vs AK', which was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The film also starred Anil Kapoor. His last release as a director was the Netflix film 'Choked' (2020), starring Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew.

Meanwhile, Taapsee has a flurry of films in her kitty including 'Shabaash Mithu', 'Haseen Dillruba', 'Rashmi Rocket' and 'Looop Lapeta'. (ANI)

