Left Menu

Outbreak: Mumbai's famed Byculla Zoo to reopen from Feb 15

While the zoo was shut for11 months, we made some changes and the visit now would be acompletely new experience, the Brihanmumbai MunicipalCorporation official said.Two tigers brought in from Aurangabads civic-run zoo,the revamp of the cage system, open glass viewing, andreplicas of wildlife habitat would be major new attractions,he said.For instance, we have created a stream with runningwater for the tigers since they love swimming.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-02-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 19:52 IST
Outbreak: Mumbai's famed Byculla Zoo to reopen from Feb 15

Mumbai, Feb 12 (PTI)The well-patronised VeermataJijabai Garden and Zoo, popularly known as Byculla Zoo, willbe thrown open for visitors from February 15, almost a yearafter it was shut due to the coronavirus outbreak, a BMCofficial said on Friday.

The zoo, which houses a variety of animals rangingfrom deer and monkeys to elephants and a hippopotamus besidesbirds, was closed for patrons on March 15 last year.

''The zoo will be opened for public from Monday. Allvisitors will have to follow COVID-19 protocols like socialdistancing and wearing masks etc. While the zoo was shut for11 months, we made some changes and the visit now would be acompletely new experience,'' the Brihanmumbai MunicipalCorporation official said.

Two tigers brought in from Aurangabad's civic-run zoo,the revamp of the cage system, open glass viewing, andreplicas of wildlife habitat would be major new attractions,he said.

''For instance, we have created a stream with runningwater for the tigers since they love swimming. Visitors canalso view the majestic big cats underwater,'' he said.

A novel way to make people aware about safety normsduring the outbreak is by making social distancing circleswith paw prints of the animals housed in the zoo, the officialadded.

The water birds aviary, however, will remain shut amidthe bird flu scare underway, the BMC official informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rishi Sunak sees 'signs of resilience' as UK economy suffers biggest drop since 1709

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak on Friday pointed to signs of resilience and indicated further support measures in his Budget statement next month as latest statistics showed the British economy suffered its biggest decline in mo...

COVID: Facing losses, Delhi Metro urges Centre to allow trains to run with full seating capacity

Severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi Metro has appealed to the Centre to revise the safety protocols to allow it to operate trains with at least full seating capacity to make up for the revenue shortfall.After being closed for over ...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2100 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of ISL match between East Bengal and Hyderabad FC.STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IND-LD PREVIEW Kohlis India seek redemption on rank turner Axar, Hardik in fray By...

MP: Water sprayed to disperse Cong workers protesting against Kangana

Police in Madhya PradeshsBetul district on Friday evening sprayedwater on Congressworkers who were protesting against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut near a venue where she is shooting for a film.Police had deployed heavy security in Sarni a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021