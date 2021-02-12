Outbreak: Mumbai's famed Byculla Zoo to reopen from Feb 15

Mumbai, Feb 12 (PTI)The well-patronised VeermataJijabai Garden and Zoo, popularly known as Byculla Zoo, willbe thrown open for visitors from February 15, almost a yearafter it was shut due to the coronavirus outbreak, a BMCofficial said on Friday.

The zoo, which houses a variety of animals rangingfrom deer and monkeys to elephants and a hippopotamus besidesbirds, was closed for patrons on March 15 last year.

''The zoo will be opened for public from Monday. Allvisitors will have to follow COVID-19 protocols like socialdistancing and wearing masks etc. While the zoo was shut for11 months, we made some changes and the visit now would be acompletely new experience,'' the Brihanmumbai MunicipalCorporation official said.

Two tigers brought in from Aurangabad's civic-run zoo,the revamp of the cage system, open glass viewing, andreplicas of wildlife habitat would be major new attractions,he said.

''For instance, we have created a stream with runningwater for the tigers since they love swimming. Visitors canalso view the majestic big cats underwater,'' he said.

A novel way to make people aware about safety normsduring the outbreak is by making social distancing circleswith paw prints of the animals housed in the zoo, the officialadded.

The water birds aviary, however, will remain shut amidthe bird flu scare underway, the BMC official informed.

