Kacey Musgraves speaks out about divorce with Ruston Kelly

American singer and songwriter, Kacey Musgraves has finally broken her silence and for the first time has spoken about her divorce from Ruston Kelly.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-02-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 21:17 IST
Kacey Musgraves. Image Credit: ANI

American singer and songwriter, Kacey Musgraves has finally broken her silence and for the first time has spoken about her divorce from Ruston Kelly. According to People magazine, the country music star during an interview with Rolling Stone published on Thursday (local time), got candid about the couple's decision to go their separate ways, and said that their marriage "just simply didn't work out."

Kacey explained, "It's nothing more than that. It's two people who love each other so much, but for so many reasons, it just didn't work. I mean, seasons change. Our season changed." She further went on to share how she feels about marriage these days, commenting that Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, who aren't married but have been in a relationship since 1983, are "doing something right."

As per E! News, Kacey, and Kelly tied the knot in Tennessee, back in October 2017, more than a year after meeting at a songwriters' showcase at the famous Bluebird Cafe in Nashville. In July, the pair announced their split following two and a half years of marriage. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

