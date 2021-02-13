Shri Ram Sene to counter Valentine's day with 'Mata-Pita' pooja

Right wing outfit Shri Ram Seneon Saturday said it would counter Valentine's day by observing'Mata-Pita' pooja on February 14.

The organisation would deploy its members in variousparts of Karnataka, where there would be chances of'vulgarity' in public places, in the name of Valentine's daycelebrations.

''Every year we organise the 'Mata-Pita' pooja across thestate. We would organise the event at 50 to 60 places,'' theoutfit chief Pramod Muthalik told PTI.

The fringe outfit President said there will be volunteersof the organisations at the probable places such as pubs,bars, malls, ice cream parlours and parks to ensure that thereis no vulgarity in public places.

He, however, pointed out that the members of the outfitwill not take law into their hands but would work in tandemwith the police to prevent such incidents.

In a press release, the Hubballi unit of Shri Ram Senasaid, ''The western culture is trying to attract the youthtowards it, which has an adverse effect on our invaluableheritage and leads to unacceptable drugs, sex and love jihad.

Valentine's day is a clear example of it.'' Meanwhile, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said,''We will not allow anyone to take law into their hands.'' ''If anyone has any grievances, let them come to us,'' headded.

