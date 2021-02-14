Left Menu

‘Bridgerton’ star Rege-Jean Page to host ‘Saturday Night Live'

British-Zimbabwean actor Rege-Jean Page will be hosting the February 20 episode of the late-night sketch comedy series ''Saturday Night Live'' ('SNL').

According to Variety, on his ''SNL'' debut the 31-year-old break out star of hit series ''Bridgerton'' will be joined by rapper Bad Bunny as the musical guest. ''Bridgerton'' is based on Julia Quinn''s bestselling novels and is produced by media mogul Shonda Rhimes, known for shows like ''Grey''''s Anatomy'' and ''Scandal''.

Set in the competitive world of Regency London high society during the season, when debutantes are presented at court, ''Bridgerton'' premiered on December 25 on Netflix. Page became a global heartthrob following the success of the series and is currently nominated for a SAG Award and a NAACP Image Award.

