Never my intention to hurt anybody through my jokes: Comedian

Days after his release from jailin a case against him for allegedly insulting Hindu deities,stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui has said that it is neverhis intention to hurt anyone's feelings through his jokes.

Stating that the ''herd mentality of fighting on theinternet'' as well as ''someone's politics'' can ruin a person'slife, Faruqui said he had to suffer for something which he hadnot done.

Faruqui, 32, who was arrested on January 1 inconnection with the case and was in Indore Central Jail sinceJanuary 2, was released from the prison late night on February6, a day after he was granted interim bail by the SupremeCourt.

In a YouTube video of over 10 minutes posted latenight on Saturday, the comediansaid, ''How can I hurtsomeone's feelings? How can I cause heart pain? I apologisefour times even if I bump into someone by mistake.'' ''It can never be my intention to hurt someone'sfeelings through my jokes,'' he said.

He said that the internet debates over worthlesstopics, abuses and hatred being spread there should stop.

''Why have we forgotten that the internet is forentertainment and information?'' he asked.

''Shall we only keep on fighting on the internet?Anyone can fall prey to this herd mentality, politics. I didnot fall prey to it. But I was bruised for something which Ihad not done,'' he said.

Someone's politics and herd mentality can ruin aperson's life, he added.

An artist works hard to entertain people, the comediansaid, adding that art and entertainment have always united thepeople.

''Some people are spreading hatred online. But why arewe making them celebrities? You have to decide whether youwant to spread love or hatred on the internet? ''I can't give up comedy, I am alive because of it. Iwill win the hearts of the peoplewho hate me. For this, Ihave to work harder. Every artist does not get this challenge.

I have got it and will win their hearts,'' he added.

Faruqui and four others were arrested on January 1following a complaint by a BJP MLA's son that objectionableremarks about Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shahwere passed during a comedy show at a cafe in Indore on NewYear's Day.

