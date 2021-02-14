Left Menu

Indian police arrest activist linked to Greta Thunberg's movement

She shared a document which she said was a toolkit to create and spread awareness about the farmers' complaints. New Delhi police arrested Disha Ravi, who a police source told Reuters is a senior leader of the Indian arm of Thunberg's Fridays for Future campaign movement.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 14-02-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 21:33 IST
Indian police arrest activist linked to Greta Thunberg's movement
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@UNFCCC)

Indian police have arrested a woman accused of editing and circulating a document tweeted by climate activist Greta Thunberg that authorities say is anti-government. Swedish climate activist Thunberg tweeted her backing this month for the farmers, who have been demonstrating since December against agricultural reforms they say will harm their livelihood but benefit large corporations. She shared a document which she said was a toolkit to create and spread awareness about the farmers' complaints.

New Delhi police arrested Disha Ravi, who a police source told Reuters is a senior leader of the Indian arm of Thunberg's Fridays for Future campaign movement. On Sunday, the 22-year-old was remanded in custody until a court hearing in five days' time. Police did not say what Ravi had been charged with but accused her of being "a key conspirator in the document's formulation and dissemination."

Earlier this month, they said the campaign material was aimed at waging a cultural war against the government and creating divisions among various groups in Indian society. A lawyer for Ravi, from the southern city of Bengaluru, was not immediately available for a comment.

Police have not named Thunberg in the case. The farmer protests have been mainly peaceful. However on Jan. 26, thousands of farmers overwhelmed police and stormed into the historic Red Fort complex in New Delhi after tearing down barricades and driving tractors through roadblocks.

India's foreign ministry hit out this month at "sensationalist social media hashtags and comments" by celebrities following posts from Thunberg and pop singer Rihanna, who also tweeted in support of the farmer protests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New York police question person of interest in deadly subway knife attacks

New York City police were questioning a person of interest in the spate of subway stabbing attacks that left two people dead, authorities said on Sunday. A person of interest is being questioned at this time in connection with the subway st...

Rwanda says begins COVID-19 vaccinations

Rwanda said on Sunday it has commenced COVID-19 vaccinations with limited supplies of vaccines acquired through unnamed international partners and said the programme had started with frontline healthcare workers. The central African country...

Rescuers pull out 6 bodies from Tapovan tunnel, 7 from other locations; toll rises to 51

Rescue teams on Sunday recovered 13 more bodies, including the first ones to be pulled out from the sludge-choked Tapovan tunnel where a massive operation to reach about 30 people trapped inside began after a flash flood in Chamoli district...

UK records 258 new COVID deaths, 10,972 more infections

Britain reported 258 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test and 10,972 new infections, official data showed on Sunday.The data also showed 15,062,189 people had received their first vaccine dose, confirming an earlier announc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021