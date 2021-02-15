Vanessa Hudgens confirms relationship with Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens confirms relationship with Cole TuckerPTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-02-2021 10:55 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 10:55 IST
Actor Vanessa Hudgens has confirmed she is in a relationship with Major League Baseball player Cole Tucker on Valentine's Day, nearly three months after the couple sparked dating rumours.
On Instagram, the ''High School Musical star'' shared a photo of herself kissing the sportsperson on Sunday.
''It's you, it's me, it's us. @cotuck,'' Hudgens, 32, wrote.
Tucker, 24, also shared a photo with the actor, captioning the picture ''Happy V Day @vanessahudgens.'' Hudgens was previously in a relationship with actor Austin Butler and the couple broke up last January after dating for nearly nine years.
