Vanessa Hudgens confirms relationship with Cole Tucker

Actor Vanessa Hudgens has confirmed she is in a relationship with Major League Baseball player Cole Tucker on Valentine's Day, nearly three months after the couple sparked dating rumours.

On Instagram, the ''High School Musical star'' shared a photo of herself kissing the sportsperson on Sunday.

''It's you, it's me, it's us. @cotuck,'' Hudgens, 32, wrote.

Tucker, 24, also shared a photo with the actor, captioning the picture ''Happy V Day @vanessahudgens.'' Hudgens was previously in a relationship with actor Austin Butler and the couple broke up last January after dating for nearly nine years.

