The Indian Achiever’s Club announces 25 winners from India for the year 2020

Mumbai, Maharashtra [India] :The Indian Achiever’s Club today announced the first edition of 25 winners of “50under50” age category, awarding and recognising individuals for their outstanding service in social work and respective professional space.Regarded as one of the respected awards of India due to the ongoing COVID pandemic situation, the awards were organised digitally, and a coffee table book too was launched which carries the success stories of all thewinners.

Established in 1966 as Sahitya Bharti Trust, is nowknownas TheIndian Achiever’s Club. The club which is in its 54th year has the widest network and social circuit in India and over 5000+ members.Some of the renowned industrialists who have been the members of the club areDhirubhai Ambani, Neville Wadia and Adi Godrej to name a few. The club has received a strong support from Hon. Shri Aditya Thackeray, Environment Minister, Maharashtra State for planting 75 lakh trees in Mumbai Metropolitan region as a celebration of 75 years of Indian Independence.

One of the winners Pinky Acharya, a Certified Life Coach, Graphologist, Author and Social Impact Mentor, on receiving the award exults, "I am honoured beyond words. Thank you for acknowledging the perseverance, intent, and zeal with which I approach my work each day. This one is for 15 years of following my passion and for 50 more to go."Ganesh Somwanshi, Founder, Krescendo Communications and Global Goodwill Ambassador for Singapore, Malaysia and India on receiving the award quips, "The award spurs me to continue learning and to give my best. We at Krescendo are celebrating 10 years of our success in 2021 and I would like to dedicate this award to all my friends, well-wishers and clients who gave me an opportunity to serve them. For pro-bono projects you can reach out to me at www.krescendocom.com."Another winner Deepika Chawla, Chartered Accountant, a Vice President in a Fortune 100 company, Mentor, TedX Speaker and Influencer shares, "I am truly humbled and feeling fabulous on receiving this award. When one receives a recognition, it is a testimony of hard work and perseverance. I will continue to empower more women in my future endeavours."Post receiving the award winner Durga Das, Entrepreneur and Sportsperson opines, "I strongly believe in doing good and would like to focus on giving back to the society and support entrepreneurship. Thank youfor the acclaim."Harsh Vaidya, President of The Indian Achiever's Club mentions with pride that, "Award winners serve as inspirational leaders and I would like to congratulate them on behalf of the club. I hope together they would continue their journey in making this World a better place."

