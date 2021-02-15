Left Menu

'Bridgerton' star Rege-Jean Page to host 'SNL' for first time

Riding high on the success of his recently-released Netflix show 'Bridgerton', actor Rege-Jean Page is soon going to make his 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL) debut.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-02-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 20:28 IST
Rege-Jean Page (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Riding high on the success of his recently-released Netflix show 'Bridgerton', actor Rege-Jean Page is soon going to make his 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL) debut. As per People magazine, the actor is set to host 'SNL' on February 20, with musical guest Bad Bunny. The announcement of the popular sketch series was made after this weekend's episode, which was hosted by Regina King.

Page's debut hosting gig comes after the star, who plays heartthrob Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, on the Netflix period drama, scored a SAG Award nomination for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series. He was also recognised with a nod by the NAACP Image Awards. The February 20 show will be Bad Bunny's first time as SNL musical guest. He is nominated for two 2021 Grammy Awards, including best Latin pop or urban album.

Aside from playing the brooding Duke of Hastings on Bridgerton, Page has been acting since childhood and has IMDb credits dating back to 2004, only recently beginning to grace American TV with his talent and charm. He has appeared in movies like Mortal Engines and limited series like 2016's Roots. He also stars as drummer Chico Sweetney in Amazon Prime's film Sylvie's Love, which co-stars Tessa Thompson, Eva Longoria, Aja Naomi King and Nnamdi Asomugha.

Reacting to his recent SAG Award nomination for Bridgerton, Page wrote on Instagram, "There's something extra special about being seen by your peers. Bravo team Bridgerton, for being seen as among the very finest of the world's collective companies of peerless players." (ANI)

