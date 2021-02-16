Left Menu

Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor laud India for emphatic win against England

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday congratulated the Indian cricket team after its impressive victory over England in the second Test to draw level in the four-match series.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 14:41 IST
Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor laud India for emphatic win against England
Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday congratulated the Indian cricket team after its impressive victory over England in the second Test to draw level in the four-match series. The 78-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle and shared a tweet congratulating the team. He wrote, "T 3816 - Yeeeeeaaaaahhhh and YEEEEAAAAAHHHHH ! India Wins by 317 runs .. I mean 317 runs in a Test .. that is INCREDIBLE ! jdd'eN to phle hii ukhaadd' dii thiiN ; ab unheN ukhaadd' ke sukhaa bhii diyaa hai ! INDIA INDIA INDIA !!!"

Apart from Big B, actor Anil Kapoor also took to the micro-blogging website to congratulate the team. He tweeted, "Congratulations @imVkohli & #TeamIndia!! Special mention @ashwinravi99 very well played!! #INDvENG@BCCI." India defeated England by 317 runs in the second Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. Ravichandran Ashwin was adjudged as Man of the Match as he took eight wickets along with his century in the second innings of the match.

India's victory in Chennai has lifted it to the second position with 69.7 percentage points on the points table but India cannot afford to lose another match as they need to win 2-1 or 3-1 to qualify for the final of the maiden edition of the championship. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa plans to share AstraZeneca shots via African Union

South Africa plans to share the 1 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses it received from the Serum Institute of India with other African countries via the African Union AU, a senior health official said on Tuesday.The country paused th...

U.S. forces in Iraq hit by rockets, contractor killed

A rocket attack on U.S.-led forces in northern Iraq killed a civilian contractor on Monday and injured a U.S. service member, the U.S. coalition in Iraq said, in the deadliest such attack in almost a year. The rockets landed in and around a...

S. Korean spy agency says N.Korea hackers tried stealing Pfizer vaccine know-how - Yonhap

North Korea has attempted to steal COVID-19 vaccine technology by hacking Pfizer Inc according to South Koreas National Intelligence Service NIS, Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday. South Koreas Yonhap did not report when the alleged ha...

Euro zone ultra-long bonds suffer as reflation trade keeps yields higher

Ultra-long-dated bonds issued recently by euro zone countries have been hit particularly hard this week as prospects of economic recovery and rising inflation have pushed yields higher across the single-currency bloc. With Italy expected to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021