Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor laud India for emphatic win against England

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday congratulated the Indian cricket team after its impressive victory over England in the second Test to draw level in the four-match series. The 78-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle and shared a tweet congratulating the team. He wrote, "T 3816 - Yeeeeeaaaaahhhh and YEEEEAAAAAHHHHH ! India Wins by 317 runs .. I mean 317 runs in a Test .. that is INCREDIBLE ! jdd'eN to phle hii ukhaadd' dii thiiN ; ab unheN ukhaadd' ke sukhaa bhii diyaa hai ! INDIA INDIA INDIA !!!"

Apart from Big B, actor Anil Kapoor also took to the micro-blogging website to congratulate the team. He tweeted, "Congratulations @imVkohli & #TeamIndia!! Special mention @ashwinravi99 very well played!! #INDvENG@BCCI." India defeated England by 317 runs in the second Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. Ravichandran Ashwin was adjudged as Man of the Match as he took eight wickets along with his century in the second innings of the match.

India's victory in Chennai has lifted it to the second position with 69.7 percentage points on the points table but India cannot afford to lose another match as they need to win 2-1 or 3-1 to qualify for the final of the maiden edition of the championship. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)