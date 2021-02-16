Left Menu

Sydney police say 1996 Olympic swimmer ran drug syndicate

They were well organized and well financed. Miller won a silver medal in the 100-meter butterfly at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996. He was also a member of the Australian 4 x 100-meter medley relay team in Atlanta which won bronze.He also won a world championship gold medal in the 100-meter butterfly at Rio de Janeiro in 1995.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 16-02-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 15:50 IST
Sydney police say 1996 Olympic swimmer ran drug syndicate
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Former Olympic swimmer Scott Miller was in custody on Tuesday and charged with drug trafficking after Australian police seized methamphetamine valued at 2 million Australian dollars ($1.6 million) and accused him of directing a criminal syndicate.

Police arrested 45-year-old Miller and a 47-year-old man, who has not been named, on Tuesday at their Sydney homes after finding methylamphetamine concealed in eight candles in January, a police statement said.

Miller was the director of a criminal syndicate, Police Detective Superintendent John Watson alleged.

''Others, it will be alleged, are working under his instruction," Watson said.

The two men were allegedly distributing drugs from Sydney that were bound for regional New South Wales state.

"This was not a small operation," Watson said. "They were well organized and well financed." Miller won a silver medal in the 100-meter butterfly at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996. He was also a member of the Australian 4 x 100-meter medley relay team in Atlanta which won bronze.

He also won a world championship gold medal in the 100-meter butterfly at Rio de Janeiro in 1995.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Eight states/UTs, including Jharkhand, Assam, UP, Gujarat, administered 2nd COVID vaccine dose to over 60 pc healthcare workers: Govt.

Eight statesUTs, including Jharkhand, Assam, UP, Gujarat, administered 2nd COVID vaccine dose to over 60 pc healthcare workers Govt....

HealthifyMe eyes $400 mln revenue run rate by Mar 2025

Health and fitness app HealthifyMe on Tuesday said it has seen a significant acceleration in business with a strong growth in user base, and is on track to touch USD 400 million-revenue run rate over Rs 2,900 crore by the end of FY24-25.The...

Arun Rajamani Joins Cambridge to Lead South Asia Region

Cambridge University Press and Cambridge Assessment have announced the appointment of Arun Rajamani as the new Managing Director for Cambridge South Asia. He will lead all teams in the region across both organisations as they prepare to uni...

Tennis-Serena comes through Halep test to reach semi-finals

Serena Williams came through a huge test of her Australian Open title credentials to reach the last four at Melbourne Park for the ninth time with a 6-3 6-3 victory over Simona Halep in a high quality quarter-final on Tuesday. The 39-year-o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021