Fast & Furious 9’s newly released trailer teases Dom’s family life

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 16-02-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 15:57 IST
The latest trailer teases Fast & Furious 9’s cast following the images of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sung Kang. Image Credit: Facebook / Fast & Furious

The trailer for Fast & Furious 9 has been released ahead of Super Bowl LV. The movie was supposed to be released during the mid of 2020. But it was not possible as majority of the entertainment projects were halted or postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Similarly, Fast & Furious 9 (titled F9) was pushed back for one year.

The latest trailer teases Fast & Furious 9's cast following the images of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sung Kang. It shows Dom (full name Dominic Toretto) spending time with his wife and son. While talking to his son he is seen saying "things changed, now I am a father… I will always be in your heart."

Dom (played by Vin Diesel) asks Letty (played by Michelle Rodriguez) whether she is missing the old days. But Letty overhears Dom and asks the same question to him. Dom admits that he misses their old life. Watch the trailer below.

The Fast & Furious 9 makes us sure that Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, and John Cena are returning to reprise their roles as Letty Ortiz (Dom's wife), Han Lue (a former member of Dom's team), Cipher (a criminal mastermind), Magdalene Shaw, and Jakob Toretto (Dom and Mia's brother).

Vin Diesel earlier said that Dom's family would take an important part in Fast & Furious 9. As the Fast & Furious franchise is running for the last two decades, fans will be more interested to know the origin of the story.

"One of the compelling aspects of Fast is this back-story that we were introduced to 20 years ago, and that always has had its cloak of obscurity. We always wanted to know a bit more about the origins. And I think that a franchise has to earn the right to go back in-depth into a back-story, and I hope Fast & Furious has done just that. I feel like the instinct or desire to go into the back-story, almost the origin story, was something compelling for everybody," said Vin Diesel.

Fast & Furious 9 is now officially scheduled for release on May 28, 2021. Stay tuned to get more information on Hollywood news.

