Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has become one of the biggest selling movie chain of Disney in the last 20 years. Pirates of the Caribbean 6 has already become a highly anticipated movie, and fans are highly looking forward to the latest developments encircling it.

Pirates of the Caribbean 5 made nearly USD 800 million globally. However, there have been a lot of changes in behind the scenes, casts, productions and much more uncertainty happened related to the release of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 since the fifth movie was premiered.

No one can say what plans Disney has in its mind related to Pirates of the Caribbean 6. The movie is yet to get an official release date. However, its production was somehow affected in the last year in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The famous character Captain Jack Sparrow's returning is also connected with Pirates of the Caribbean 6's future. The viewers can't imagine a Pirates of the Caribbean movie or any future installments without Johnny Depp (who played the role of Captain Sparrow in the previous movies).

Johnny Depp is in a legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard. He denied the domestic violence allegation that was charged by Amber Heard. His personal life is taking a toll on his profession. It was earlier reported Disney blocked all the possibilities for Johnny Depp to return to Pirates of Caribbean 6.

Again, in January 2021, Disney reportedly hired him for Pirates of the Caribbean 6, after defending him in court cases. According to the report, Disney is re-considering Johnny Depp in the franchise following the massive petition that urges for his return.

"Rumours are rife that the Change.org petitions have forced the makers to reconside," as written in the report. Now a petition titled "We want JOHNNY DEPP back as CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW" is fast approaching half a million signatures.

Here's what the petition cites in its body:

Johnny Depp has been out recently as Captain Jack Sparrow. We don't really know the real reason though.

He has been playing this role since 2003 when we first saw him arriving at the Port Royal in his boat with that epic background music playing.

But can you imagine no Jack Sparrow at all? No epic entry scores, no humorous dialogues and the guy with the most good and bad luck at the same time?

According to some reports, Disney is making a plan to make ten more projects including television series and spin-off movies. The actress Margot Robbie will officially lead the spin-off film and Christina Hodson will pen the screenplay.

"With Robbie now steering the ship, it would make sense for Sparrow to make a comeback to the series to hand over the keys to the Black Pearl," Express.co.uk noted.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

