Left Menu

Akshay Kumar remembers 'smiling young' 'Kesari' co-actor Sandeep Nahar

Superstar Akshay Kumar on Tuesday paid homage to Sandeep Nahar, his co-actor from the 2019 hit Kesari, remembering him as a smiling and passionate young man. A smiling young man passionate for food as I remember him from Kesari.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-02-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 16:32 IST
Akshay Kumar remembers 'smiling young' 'Kesari' co-actor Sandeep Nahar

Superstar Akshay Kumar on Tuesday paid homage to Sandeep Nahar, his co-actor from the 2019 hit ''Kesari'', remembering him as a ''smiling'' and ''passionate'' young man. Nahar, who was in his 30s, killed himself on Monday by hanging in the bedroom of his flat in suburban Goregaon here, as per preliminary probe by police, an official said.

Kumar said the news of Nahar's demise has left him heartbroken. ''Heartbreaking to know about #SandeepNahar’s passing away. A smiling young man passionate for food as I remember him from 'Kesari'. Life’s unpredictable. Please seek help if ever feeling low. Peace for his soul,'' the actor posted on Twitter. Hours before his death, Nahar, also known for his supporting role in Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer ''MS Dhoni'', had posted a video and a ''suicide note'' on Facebook in which he purportedly blamed his wife and also mentioned ''politics'' he faced in Bollywood.

On the basis of a primary information, Goregaon police has registered a case of accidental death and awaiting postmortem report.

The official said police will record statements of Nahar's wife, as she was the first person to spot him hanging, and of others who had rushed him to hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's fight against COVID-19 is inspiring the world: PM Modi

Indias fight againstCOVID-19 is inspiring the world, though at the beginning ofthe pandemic other countries worried about the countryssituation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.India is following a human centric approach to fur...

GE Power Conversion, GRSE ink pact to collaborate on propulsion system design

New Delhi, Feb 16 PTI GE Power Conversion and Garden Reach Shipbuilders Engineers have signed a pact to collaborate on propulsion system design, according to a statement.Garden Reach Shipbuilders Engineers Ltd GRSE has signed a memorandu...

WRAPUP 7-Myanmar military guarantees new election; protesters block train services

Myanmars military junta guaranteed on Tuesday that it would hold an election and hand over power, denied its ouster of an elected government was a coup or that its leaders were detained, and accused protesters of violence and intimidation.T...

Bitcoin breaks above $50,000 for first time ever

Bitcoin rose above 50,000 on Tuesday to a new record high, building on rally fuelled by signs that the worlds biggest cryptocurrency is gaining acceptance amongst mainstream investors.Bitcoin hit a new high of 50,000, and was last up 3.9 at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021