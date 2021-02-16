'Heartbreaking': Akshay Kumar mourns demise of Sandeep Nahar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of his 'Kesari' co-star Sandeep Nahar. The 'Pad Man' star shared a picture of the late actor on Twitter and said that he was heartbroken by the news of Sandeep's demise. Akshay also recalled the memories of shooting with the late 'MS Dhoni' actor and stated that he remembers him as a smiling young man who was passionate about food.

The 53-year-old actor wrote, "Heartbreaking to know about #SandeepNahar's passing away. A smiling young man passionate for food as I remember him from Kesari. Life's unpredictable. Please seek help if ever feeling low. Peace for his soul." Sandeep died by alleged suicide at his residence in Mumbai's Goregaon area. According to the police officials, a case has been lodged and the matter is being probed. His wife told police that she along with two others recovered his body in a hanging condition.

The late actor, who had worked in 'Kesari' and 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', wrote a note on Facebook, stating that he was going to die by suicide and explained how he was suffering at both personal and professional levels in his life. The actor is known for performing supporting roles alongside Akshay and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra area in June 2020. (ANI)

