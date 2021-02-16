Book to tell story of goddess Saraswati
As people welcome Basant Panchami with an ode to Goddess Saraswati, publishers Penguin India on Tuesday acquisition of a new book that will tell the story of the goddess of knowledge and wisdom in the voices of nameless celestials, powerful gods and lesser mortals.Sarasvatis Gift by writer and former journalist Kavita Kane will be released under Penguins Ebury Press imprint by mid-2021.Commenting on her book, Kane says, What better day than today, Basant Panchami, to announce my book on Saraswati, a book dedicated to her.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 17:42 IST
''Sarasvati's Gift'' by writer and former journalist Kavita Kane will be released under Penguin's Ebury Press imprint by mid-2021.
Commenting on her book, Kane says, ''What better day than today, Basant Panchami, to announce my book on Saraswati, a book dedicated to her. Saraswati as a woman is completely fascinating - sharp, tough and uncompromising. As a goddess, there is none like her: stubborn, cerebral, eloquent, the original rebel who fights her battles without weapons but with her wit and quick tongue.'' The author says the story idea originated from her own ignorance: ''for a very long time, I did not know she was the consort of Brahma. You see her serene and stately, in sheer ivory with her book and veena, rarely with her husband by her side like Shiva-Parvati or Lakshmi-Narayan''.
''She is like a whimsical loner, who prefers her own company and values her own opinions over those of others; this picture of her kept strongly building in my mind till I knew I had to write on her,'' Kane, who has authored books like ''Karna's Wife'', ''Sita's Sister'', ''Menaka's Choice'' and ''Ahalya's Awakening'', says.
Milee Ashwarya, publisher, Ebury Publishing and Vintage, Penguin Random House India, says she is pleased that Kane, known for her sensitive and engaging portrayal of female characters from mythology, has chosen to write about the goddess of knowledge and wisdom.
