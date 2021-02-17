Left Menu

Centenary celebration for Tagore's 1921 visit to Houston

And this evoked considerable interest in his literary and other works across the United States, he said.The Consulate is looking forward to working together to deepen the cultural ties and people-to-people contacts between India and the US, Mahajan said, highlighting Tagores message of a borderless world..The Tagore Grove is dedicated to all the communities in the City, as a symbol of universal peace and love.

PTI | Houston | Updated: 17-02-2021 08:51 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 08:51 IST
Centenary celebration for Tagore's 1921 visit to Houston

The centenary celebration of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore's visit here in February 1921 was held amidst freezing temperatures at the Tagore Grove memorial in Ray Miller Park on Saturday, followed by a virtual concert the next day with presentations of the poet's music and recitation.

The two-day event, organised by the Tagore Society of Houston (TSH), was attended by Consul General of Houston Aseem Mahajan, a few invited guests and TSH members, keeping in mind the pandemic restrictions.

The Tagore Grove Memorial has a life size bronze statue of Tagore unveiled in 2013 at Ray Miller Park located in the Energy Corridor. This is the sixth full figure statue of the poet erected outside his birth place, Kolkata, India, and first in the US.

Led by its President Gopendu Chakrabarti, the TSH welcomed the guests and highlighted Tagore's message of universalism and world peace, so very appropriate for a diverse city like Houston. Speaking at the event, Consulate General of Houston, Aseem Mahajan elaborated on the relevance of Tagore’s travels, writings and visions of international brotherhood in the world of today and of the city of Houston in particular being a melting pot of different cultures.

“It’s great to celebrate the momentous occasion of Tagore’s visit to Houston a century ago, to deliver a lecture at Rice University as part of his second transcontinental lecture tour in America. And this evoked considerable interest in his literary and other works across the United States,” he said.

“The Consulate is looking forward to working together to deepen the cultural ties and people-to-people contacts between India and the US,” Mahajan said, highlighting Tagore’s message of a borderless world..

The Tagore Grove is dedicated to all the communities in the City, as a symbol of universal peace and love. The grove will be open to the public and TSH welcomes all to visit the site and pay tribute to a cultural genius and a global icon.

A long-time TSH supporter and adviser, Pradeep Anand, provided the details of Tagore's visit to Houston and how his literary genius was embraced by the Texans and how 15 per cent of the total US funds came from Houston.

Surajit Dasgupta introduced the plans for Tagore Memorial Wall around the statue by the end of the year so it is open to all communities.

The online presentation with Tagore's music and recitation on Sunday was headlined by renowned Tagore exponent Shreya Guhathakurta and elocutionist Bratati Bandyopadhyay who performed a fabulous duet, spellbinding the audience from around the world.

Guhathakurta presented a Tagore song accompanied by English recitation by Partha Sen. Past TSH President, Debleena Banerji, recited the famous poem ''Where the mind is without fear''.

Elocutionist Bratati Bandyopadhyay also performed a fabulous duet, spellbinding the audience from around the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

Adidas plans to sell struggling Reebok brand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govenor of Japan's Shimane prefecture says torch relay should be reconsidered

The governor of Japans Shimane prefecture said on Wednesday that the Olympics torch relay should be reconsidered, adding that he was against the Games being held and worried about coronavirus infections....

Philippine president approves amnesty programme for rebels

The Philippine president has approved an amnesty programme for Muslim and communist rebels who would agree to surrender their weapons as they return to normal life in the latest such attempt to tame rural insurgencies that have raged for ha...

Fourteen people detained over riots in Spain: Police

Madrid Spain, February 17 ANISputnik At least 14 people were detained as a result of riots in a number of Spanish cities, which started after protests in support of rapper Pablo Hasel, arrested for glorifying terrorism and insulting the mon...

EAM Jaishankar to address UNSC today

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday will participate and address the United Nations Security Council UNSC open debate on Implementation of Resolution 2532 2020. During the UNSC meeting, Jaishankar will speak regarding resolu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021