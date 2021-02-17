Left Menu

Keke Palmer to star in Jordan Peele's upcoming directorial venture

Oscar-winning actor-filmmaker Jordan Peele has found the lead for his next directorial venture. Actor Keke Palmer has joined the cast of the yet-untitled film. Meanwhile, actor Daniel Kaluuya is in talks to reunite with the filmmaker.

ANI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-02-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 14:33 IST
Keke Palmer to star in Jordan Peele's upcoming directorial venture
Keke Palmer (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Oscar-winning actor-filmmaker Jordan Peele has found the lead for his next directorial venture. Actor Keke Palmer has joined the cast of the yet-untitled film. Meanwhile, actor Daniel Kaluuya is in talks to reunite with the filmmaker. As per Variety, Palmer will headline the new film, which is set to be released on July 22, 2022. The upcoming film, written and directed by Peele and produced alongside Ian Cooper for their Monkeypaw Productions, is part of the company's five-year exclusive deal with Universal.

SVP of production Sara Scott and Tony Ducret will oversee the project on behalf of Universal. The rest of the details surrounding the film have been kept under wraps. If Kaluuya joins the upcoming film, then this will mark his and Peele's second collaboration together after the Academy Award-winning movie 'Get Out'. Palmer previously worked with Peele on the Comedy Central show 'Key and Peele', which saw the actor on the 2013 episode 'Obama Shutdown'.

Meanwhile, Palmer has been appearing in both TV and film steadily, starring in recent shows 'Star and Scream: The TV Series', while also appearing in movies such as the 2019 hit 'Hustlers'. Last year she earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for co-hosting Strahan, Sara, and Keke and released a video aimed at raising voter turnout that went viral. She is currently the voice of 'Maya' in the Disney Plus revival of 'The Proud Family' and Rochelle in Netflix's 'Big Mouth' spinoff 'Human Resources'.

Kaluuya is currently riding high on success after portraying Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton in Warners' 'Judas and the Black Messiah'. The role has earned him Golden Globe and SAG nominations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sourav Ganguly's wife Dona lodges police complaint over fake Facebook page

Cricket icon Sourav Gangulys wife Dona Ganguly lodged a police complaint about a fake Facebook page in her name, an officer said on Wednesday.Several photographs of the BCCI president along with his wife and their daughter Sana were shared ...

Dharmendra Pradhan seeks Centre of Excellence on Marine Biotechnology in Odisha

Union minister DharmendraPradhan has sought the personal intervention of Union Scienceand Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan in setting up of aCentre of Excellence CoE on Marine Biotechnology atInstitute of Life Sciences ILS, here to preserv...

On this day in 2005: First men's T20I was played

It was on February 17, 2005, that the first-ever mens T20I was played in the history of cricket. Over the years, the shortest format of the game has become the crowd favourite and every stadium sees a huge turnout whenever a T20 match is pl...

Schaeffler India Q4 PAT up 67 pc at Rs 142 crore on inventory efficiency dividends

Industrial and automotive supplier Schaeffler India has posted 67 per cent jump in its consolidated profit after tax for the December quarter at Rs 142 crore. While the higher revenues did help profit through better absorption of fixed cost...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021