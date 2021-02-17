Keke Palmer to star in Jordan Peele's upcoming directorial venture

Oscar-winning actor-filmmaker Jordan Peele has found the lead for his next directorial venture. Actor Keke Palmer has joined the cast of the yet-untitled film. Meanwhile, actor Daniel Kaluuya is in talks to reunite with the filmmaker. As per Variety, Palmer will headline the new film, which is set to be released on July 22, 2022. The upcoming film, written and directed by Peele and produced alongside Ian Cooper for their Monkeypaw Productions, is part of the company's five-year exclusive deal with Universal.

SVP of production Sara Scott and Tony Ducret will oversee the project on behalf of Universal. The rest of the details surrounding the film have been kept under wraps. If Kaluuya joins the upcoming film, then this will mark his and Peele's second collaboration together after the Academy Award-winning movie 'Get Out'. Palmer previously worked with Peele on the Comedy Central show 'Key and Peele', which saw the actor on the 2013 episode 'Obama Shutdown'.

Meanwhile, Palmer has been appearing in both TV and film steadily, starring in recent shows 'Star and Scream: The TV Series', while also appearing in movies such as the 2019 hit 'Hustlers'. Last year she earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for co-hosting Strahan, Sara, and Keke and released a video aimed at raising voter turnout that went viral. She is currently the voice of 'Maya' in the Disney Plus revival of 'The Proud Family' and Rochelle in Netflix's 'Big Mouth' spinoff 'Human Resources'.

Kaluuya is currently riding high on success after portraying Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton in Warners' 'Judas and the Black Messiah'. The role has earned him Golden Globe and SAG nominations.

